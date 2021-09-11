Bhai ki Chai: A tribute to Salman Khan

Are you a fan of B-Town's Bhai, then you must visit the 'Bhai ki Chai' café in the Hyderabad. Bhai ki Chai, PK chalo is a tribute to the sabka bhaijaan Salman Khan. When one visits the café, its ambiance like a true tribute to the Salman Bhai. Starting from the entrance it is all about the Salman Khan, its logo, menu card, the dialogues, even the owner of the café, Mohammed Sahil Taiyebi, who wears the Salman's bracelet and an extremely filmy person.



The café's name and its logo itself shows the passion for Bhai, the logo has the Salman's bracelet, and one cannot disagree the love for superstar with the menu card which name after his movies like chai ka partner (Hyderabad's Osmania biscuit), snacks of Sultan (aalu samosa), Karan Arjun ki jodi (bun-maska), choti Bhai ki Chai (single tea), badi Bhai ki Chai (full tea) etc.

"I am not just a fan, I am big fan of Salman bhai," enthuses Sahil and said the café is a tribute to him and soon I would be opening the premium café in Hyderabad, and it will be inaugurated by the Salman Khan himself."

Bhai ki Chai has 6 outlets in the city, and 3 more to come by this year," he adds. Every time I wanted to do something unique, and looked-for to have café with the filmy touch of Bhaijaan. The concept of the café has ticked in my mind and discussed with the father, and there I found the concept and decided to start a café. Within a month I started a café. I and my father Mohammed Salman Taiyebi gave a name 'Bhai ki Chai'."

He belongs to business family. Sahil said that his grandfather and father own Isphani tea company, one of the premium flavours of Hyderabad. "I wanted to be different and do a business which shows my passion. I am passionate about acting and dropped out of engineering to pursue my passion and completed my BBA and also acted in 6 movies," he added.

Sahil, said since his childhood everyone calls him Sahil Bhai, and since my childhood I was follow Bhai." Bhai ki Chai is created out of passion for the love of chai and the idea of the power that chai has of bringing people closer together over a cup of Chai. With lots of 'Prem', we bring the 'Garam Chai ki Pyali'."

In each of Bhai ki Chai café, there are unique sayings which were written by Sahil, his wife Khadija Ali Hyder and friends. And also, the famous dialogues of Salman Khan including 'Ek garam chai ki piyali ho' (Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega), arey Do dost ek piyali me chai piyenge isse dosti badhti hai' (Andaz Apna Apna), 'hum yahan ke robin hood hai robin hood pandey, (Dabangg) and many more.

The café is for people who want to grab a cup while on the go. The specialties here are also the different flavor ice, green and black teas. It is affordable, one can visit and have something with chai under Rs 100. "Most of the office workers come here to have snacks and Irani tea and I have also initiated the 'work from here' for the office workers with a free Wi-Fi."