Bhainsa will be renamed as Maisa, promises Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the name of the Bhainsa town will be changed to Maisa and adopt it, if BJP comes to power.

Addressing a public meeting on the outskirts of the Bhainsa town to mark the beginning of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay Kumar said the police had been foisting false cases against the victims of the communal riots. On coming to power the BJP government would not only revoke the cases but also provide jobs to the riot victims, he promised.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conspired to prevent BJP from entering Bhainsa as if it was in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Does one require obtaining a visa to enter Bhainsa, he questioned. While the government permitted Majlis to hold meetings anywhere and was giving police protection to people like Munafar Faruqui who insulted the Hindu gods and goddesses, it was creating hurdles to the BJP padyatra.

He asked people of Bhainsa not to be scared and asked them to bear the hardships for one more year of the TRS government. Terming the days of the TRS government are numbered, he lashed out at KCR for leaving the students of IIIT Basara to their fate and the State has no funds even to maintain the Kadem project.



Sanjay Kumar reiterated that BJP would extend free education, medical care, pucca houses for the poor and compensation to farmers for the crop losses. He appealed to the people to give them one opportunity to bring a positive change. Sticking to the direction of the high court, he concluded his speech within 13 minutes.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender mounted a vitriolic attack on the state government, state police and Majlis.

Kishan Reddy criticised KCR for not respecting PM Narendra Modi, the woman Governor of the state. Even a thousand KCRs and Asaduddin Owaisi cannot stop PM Modi from coming back to power at the Centre for a third time, he said.