Bharat Gaurav train gets huge response, second yatra chugs off with full capacity

Hyderabad: The second Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from the two Telugu speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh departed from Secunderabad station on Tuesday, and it received an overwhelming response from passengers. According to officials from South Central Railway (SCR), the second trip began with 100 percent occupancy, and three more trips are planned for this summer.

The third trip is scheduled for April 29, the fourth on May 13, and the fifth on May 27. Pilgrim passengers from all nine stopping stations (including Secunderabad) across the two Telugu States have shown interest in this unique initiative. All seats for all classes have been booked for the second, third, and fourth trips, and for the fifth trip, all seats in two-tier AC have been booked, while around 50 percent of the seats in three-tier AC and two sleeper coaches have been filled up quickly.

The train, named Punya Kshetra Yatra/Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya, is being operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and includes all travel facilities, such as both rail and road transport, accommodation, and catering arrangements. The tour covers important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days. The train comprises both AC and non-AC coaches to meet the demands of rail passengers, said a senior SCR officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, said that the train offers a unique opportunity for pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items. He also encouraged tourist operators to utilize the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme by owning or leasing railway coaches to organize theme-based tours.