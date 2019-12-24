Trending :
Bharata Natyam show enthralls at Ayyapa Swamy temple

Serilingampally: Shree Narayani Natyalaya presented a 'Bharata Natyam' performance by 25 students of Guru Santhosh Kumar Thamang at Ayyapa Swamy temple at Alind factory here on Monday.

The students presented 'Puspanjali,'and 'Slokam' from 'Natya Sasthra,' 'Alarippu' in Tisram,' 'Jathiswaram' in Kannada, 'Shabdham,' 'Padma,' 'Keertanam,''Thillana,'and 'Mangalam' in the presence of Nattuwangam Guru Santhosh Kumar. The audience were spell-bound by the performance.

