Bharata Natyam show enthralls at Ayyapa Swamy temple
Highlights
Shree Narayani Natyalaya presented a ‘Bharata Natyam’ performance by 25 students of Guru Santhosh Kumar Thamang at Ayyapa Swamy temple at Alind...
Serilingampally: Shree Narayani Natyalaya presented a 'Bharata Natyam' performance by 25 students of Guru Santhosh Kumar Thamang at Ayyapa Swamy temple at Alind factory here on Monday.
The students presented 'Puspanjali,'and 'Slokam' from 'Natya Sasthra,' 'Alarippu' in Tisram,' 'Jathiswaram' in Kannada, 'Shabdham,' 'Padma,' 'Keertanam,''Thillana,'and 'Mangalam' in the presence of Nattuwangam Guru Santhosh Kumar. The audience were spell-bound by the performance.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT