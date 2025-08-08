Bhatti seeks Centre’s nod for new transmission proposal

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu appealed to Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar to approve intra-state transmission system proposals submitted by TSTRANSCO under Green Energy Corridor – Phase 3 (GEC-III).

The Deputy CM informed the Union Minister that under GEC-III, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had initially identified Renewable Energy (RE) zones with a total capacity of 13.5 GW across five districts of Telangana for the evacuation of power generated from wind, solar, and pumped storage projects.

Later, after extensive consultations with SECI and TGREDCO, and considering land availability and renewable energy potential, the RE zones were revised to 19 GW, now covering eight districts of the state.

In accordance with this revision, TSTRANSCO prepared and submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), comprising 8 transmission schemes with a cumulative power evacuation capacity of 19 GW and an estimated project cost of Rs 6,895 crore.

In this context, the Deputy CM urged the Union Minister to expedite the approval of the proposals covering 8 schemes (districts) for evacuating 19 GW of power.