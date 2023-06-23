Bhatti’s People March padayatra 100-day milestone



Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's People's March Padayatra has reached the 100-day milestone on Friday. Bhatti Vikramarka started the yatra on March 16 in Adilabad district.



So far, it has crossed 1150 kilometers across 32 assembly constituencies in 15 districts. In this order, he fell ill on Tuesday while on padayatra in Kethepalli Mandal of Nakirekal Constituency of Nalgonda District.

As per the doctor's treatment and instructions, the walk was postponed for two days. On Friday, Bhatti Padayatra started from Ketepalli this morning.

As the Yatra reached the 100th day mark, Congress workers and fans are celebrating by cutting a cake. Bhatti's march created excitement in the Congress ranks in the respective districts. Party sources say that it brought unity among the leaders.

The good response to this Padayatra also attracted the high command. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and many others participated in the yatra. The party sources say that the top leader Rahul Gandhi has also inquired about the Bhatti Yatra.