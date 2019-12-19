Trending :
BHEL donates furniture to Zilla Parishad High School

BHEL donates furniture to Zilla Parishad High School
Highlights

As part of BHEL corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, about Rs 8 lakh worth furniture (66 dual desks) besides five tables and chairs for...

Ramachandrapuram: As part of BHEL corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, about Rs 8 lakh worth furniture (66 dual desks) besides five tables and chairs for teachers were handed over to Zilla Parishad High School on Wednesday.

On the same day 42 dual desks were handed over to ZPHS in BHEL Township simultaneously. Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Corporator Tonta Anjaiah, Rakesh Kumar Chokkani, General Manager (CI & NBD), Pandarinath, E-General Manager (CSR) and other officials were present.

