Bhoodan land irregularities must be investigated

Hyderabad: All India Sarva Seva Sangh Managing Trustee Mahadev Vidrohi has appealed to the government to conduct a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the irregularities committed during the tenure of former Bhoodan Yajna Board Chairman Gunna Rajender Reddy. He has requested that Bhoodan lands be seized and distributed to the poor.

He spoke at a press conference organised at Deshodharaka Bhavan on Wednesday along with All India Sarvodaya Mandali national president Vedire Aravinda Reddy, state president Tolupunuri Krishna Goud, Vedire Promotis Chandra Reddy, and DrVedire Pramod Chandra Reddy. He appealed to the Congress government to disclose the details of the investigation of the CB-CID into the illegal acquisition of Bhoodan lands during the previous government’s tenure. He urged the government to immediately take over the illegal lands and distribute them to farmers, labourers, Dalits and the poor.