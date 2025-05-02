Live
- Water Board bags Best Management Award
- BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census
- Caste census announcement: BJP leaders conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ to Modi
- TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel
- BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy
- Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy
- Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results
- TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket
- Trains to be diverted due to safety related works
- Bhoodan land irregularities must be investigated
Bhoodan land irregularities must be investigated
Hyderabad: All India Sarva Seva Sangh Managing Trustee Mahadev Vidrohi has appealed to the government to conduct a judicial inquiry by a sitting High...
Hyderabad: All India Sarva Seva Sangh Managing Trustee Mahadev Vidrohi has appealed to the government to conduct a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the irregularities committed during the tenure of former Bhoodan Yajna Board Chairman Gunna Rajender Reddy. He has requested that Bhoodan lands be seized and distributed to the poor.
He spoke at a press conference organised at Deshodharaka Bhavan on Wednesday along with All India Sarvodaya Mandali national president Vedire Aravinda Reddy, state president Tolupunuri Krishna Goud, Vedire Promotis Chandra Reddy, and DrVedire Pramod Chandra Reddy. He appealed to the Congress government to disclose the details of the investigation of the CB-CID into the illegal acquisition of Bhoodan lands during the previous government’s tenure. He urged the government to immediately take over the illegal lands and distribute them to farmers, labourers, Dalits and the poor.