Bhrahmakamalams astonish villagers

Shankarpalli: Bhrahmakamalam flowers blossomed at OM Shanthi Center near Singapuram village on Monday. Villagers from the nearby villages performed puja to flowers. Generally the flowers are seen in Himalayas.

They blossom in auspicious Telugu month of Karthikamasam. People were astonished to see them those flowers. OM Shanthi organiser Rajya Lakshmi said the blossoms are thick and beautiful. She expressed happiness over seeing them this time of the year, too.