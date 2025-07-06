‘Bibi-Ka-Alam’ passes off peacefully in Hyderabad

The historic ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ procession passed off peacefully in the old city of Hyderabad amid tight security as solemnity and mourning marked 'Yaum-e-Ashura' on Sunday.

Thousands of people participated in the procession, which started from Bibi Ka Alawa in a traditional manner and concluded at Chaderghat on the banks of the Musi River after passing through various parts of the old city.

The procession passed through Sheikh Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura Darwaza, Etebar Chowk, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjeshah, Mani Mir Alam, Purani Haveli and Darulshifa.

The 'Bibi ka Alam' was carried on a caparisoned elephant, brought from Karnataka.

The organisers arranged the elephant belonging to the Sri Karibasaveshwara Mutt in Karnataka after the Telangana Forest Department refused to allow an elephant earlier identified by organisers in Delhi, citing animal welfare concerns and transport regulations.

‘Yaum-e-Ashura’ or the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is observed in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussain and his followers at the battle of Karbala.

The gold-and-diamond-studded ‘alam’ or standard is believed to contain a piece of wooden plank on which Bibi Fatima Zehra, daughter of Prophet Mohammed, was given the final ablution.

The ‘alam’ was installed over 430 years ago during the Qutub Shahi dynasty, and the practice of carrying the ‘alam’ on an elephant has been continuing since then.

For several years, elephants from the Nehru Zoological Park were used for the annual procession. However, after the courts refused permission for the use of captive elephants for religious processions, the organisers have been bringing elephants from other states.

Last year, an elephant belonging to the Shri Jagadguru Panchacharya Mandir Trust in Karnataka was brought for the procession.

Groups of self-flagellating mourners were leading the procession. Blood oozed out from the heads and chests of bare-chested Shia mourners who flagellated themselves with sharp-edged objects.

Amid cries of 'Ya Hussain' and recitation of 'marsiya' (elegies) and 'noha-khwani' (poems expressing sorrow), barefoot youths using knives, blade-encrusted chains and other sharp-edged weapons, inflicted injuries on themselves to show solidarity with the sufferings of the martyrs. Others were seen crying and beating their chests.

The police made elaborate security arrangements with the deployment of over 3,000 personnel. Policemen on horses were seen piloting the procession. Traffic was diverted at a few points for the annual procession.

Top government officials, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, leaders of different political parties and family members of Nizam, ruler of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, offered 'dhattis' en route to the procession.

The Police Commissioner personally supervised the security arrangements from the historic Charminar. He provided timely instructions to all officers to ensure the procession proceeded smoothly.

On behalf of the Hyderabad City Police, Anand offered ‘Dhattis’ to the 'alam' at Charminar.

Over 3,000 police personnel provided robust security for the Bibi Ka Alam procession. Thanks to proactive planning and all necessary measures taken, the Bibi Ka Alam procession concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents, the police chief said.

The Sunni Muslims observed the day by fasting and holding meetings to remember the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his followers, who were martyred in 61 Hijri or 681 CE at Karbala in present-day Iraq.

The fasting is observed on two days – the ninth and 10th or the 10th and 11th Muharram.