Big push to pedalling in Hyd’bad through mobility challenge

Hyderabad: To achieve the goal of having 50 per cent of Hyderabadis adopt bicycles and various forms of public transportation by 2030, the Hyderabad Cycling community has initiated a 30-day Active Mobility Challenge.

In this challenge, citizens are required to record their active mobility movements. If they are using the metro, bus, or MMTS, they can post a picture on social media platforms using the hashtag #ActiveMobility in the title. Additionally, they should post on the Strava app and tag Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR).

Active mobility holds significant importance in large cities like Hyderabad due to its numerous benefits, including reducing traffic congestion, lowering air pollution, and promoting the health and well-being of citizens. To encourage people to integrate active mobility into their daily lives, the cycling community has initiated the Active Mobility Challenge. Additionally, it would enhance the initiative if the State government were to install more bicycle stands across the city, similar to the one at Miyapur metro station.

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said, “Our vision is to have approximately 50 percent of residents utilise active mobility, whether by bicycle or public transportation, for at least half of their transportation needs. To work towards this goal, we are currently motivating people to incorporate active mobility into their routines. We suggest that out of every 10 trips made in a week, at least two of them should involve active mobility.

For shorter distances of around two km, individuals are encouraged to walk or use a bicycle. For longer distances exceeding five km, public transportation is recommended. Our aim is for people to recognise and appreciate that active mobility serves as a sustainable, long-term solution for addressing urban challenges.” “To monitor the conversion rate, we have come up with a 30-day Active Mobility Challenge, starting on April 1 and ending on April 30. Residents can participate by posting their daily activities in the Strava app. Our team will track these activities, and upon completing the challenge, participants will receive an appreciation certificate as a reward,” he added.

“We have a distinct vision for Hyderabad, aiming for infrastructure and public behaviour conducive to 50 per cent of a person's weekly trips utilising active mobility, whether it's walking, cycling, or utilising buses, MMTS, or the metro. Implementation of this vision would alleviate the typical traffic congestion issues and enhance the city's quality index. To raise awareness about this vision, we have started the 30-day Active Mobility Challenge,” said Ravi Sambari of HCR.