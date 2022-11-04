Bike rams into divider leaving two youngsters dead

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two youngsters died on the spot after the bike they were riding rammed into the road median at Nallakunta in the wee hours of Friday.



The victims, aged in their twenties, were proceeding from Osmania University towards Nallakunta, when the mishap occurred.

Police believe the biker was riding very fast when he lost control and crashed the two-wheeler into the road median.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. Nallakunta police are investigating.