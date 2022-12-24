Bindaas Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Despite seeing how dangerous Covid-19 wave one and two were, people in Hyderabad do not appear to have learnt serious lesson. Despite the Union Government and media repeatedly appealing to people to wear mask, sanitise hands and maintain safe distance in public places in view of the omicron sub variant BF7 entering India, no one seems to have taken it seriously.



Experts say that there would be no situation for any lockout but people should be careful and follow protocols. But a ground check by Hans on Wednesday had shown that no one irrespective of their age group were wearing masks whether it be in buses, cinema halls, malls, markets or any other crowded places. No management had taken any precautionary measure. They only say Government has not yet reacted or instructed.

Massive crowds including tourists at tourist spots in the city were following Covid protocols. Just as people do not stop at stop line unless policeman is there, they may not follow the Covid protocols unless imposed. Not that they do not know about the increase in cases in other parts of the world but no one takes it seriously. Asif Hussain Sohail, said, there are no instructions on Covid precautions and hence they were not wearing mask. Covid has subsided, he added.