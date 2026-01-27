Birth & death certificate made easy as GHMC spreads its wings

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has updated its birth and death registration system following its recent expansion to 300 wards. Officials stated that this initiative will provide more efficient and seamless citizen services across the newly defined boundaries. Following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies, the civic body has strengthened its registration and certification framework to ensure consistent service delivery for all residents.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan announced that, in collaboration with the Centre for Good Governance, a detailed mapping of all 300 wards and 60 circles has been completed. This comprehensive mapping covers both government and private healthcare institutions within the expanded jurisdiction. As a primary component of this overhaul, a new birth and death registration and certification software application has been successfully launched.

The upgraded digital platform is expected to enhance transparency, improve processing timelines, and ensure higher accuracy in the issuance of official documents. Commissioner RV Karnan advised citizens residing within the GHMC limits to avail themselves of these services through their nearest MeeSeva centres for convenient registration and certificate issuance. Officials further noted that the new system is specifically designed to deliver faster, citizen-centric services while aligning with the significantly expanded administrative structure of the corporation.