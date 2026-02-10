Wangchuk 'perfectly fine', getting best treatment, SC told

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was in a "perfectly good" condition and was getting the best of the treatment from AIIMS, Jodhpur while in custody.

bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale was informed by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, that no progress has been made as of now regarding the review of Wangchuk's detention. At the outset, Justice Kumar asked Nataraj whether any progress had been made at the court's request to review Wangchuk's detention in view of his deteriorating health.

"What happened? Any progress? Has it been done?" Justice Kumar asked Nataraj.

The ASG replied, "I will submit... Nothing has been done as of now. He is getting the best of treatment."

A counsel for Wangchuk submitted that it was high time to reconsider his detention as he continued to be unwell. Justice Varale said that was what the court said on the last occasion when it made the suggestion.

"There are issues, and it's not like you are not denying it, and he is also making a complaint of health issues. The doctor says yes, it is there, and now treatment is being provided. Admittedly, the health issue is there, and on the last day itself we made the suggestion," Justice Varale told Nataraj.

ASG Nataraj submitted, "So far, the health issue is concerned, he is perfectly good… Jaipur is a better place to get treatment than Ladakh. There is AIIMS in Rajasthan, whereas in Ladakh, there would have been nothing."

Justice Varale said, "No, no, you can't say that."

Nataraj urged the bench to take up the matter after tomorrow.

The bench told the ASG, "This is a habeas corpus petition. ASG Nataraj, you should understand that in a habeas corpus petition, you can't say that. On (last) Friday also, we could not take up the matter."

However, the bench agreed to take up on Wednesday the plea of a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo seeking to declare his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, as illegal. It clarified that no further adjournments will be granted.