Biryani tea is now trending in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Biryani is popular all over the world. Now, Biryani tea is the new trend. This biryani tea, born from the idea of adding the taste of biryani to tea, is being appreciated by the city dwellers. Biryani tea stalls have also sprung up in many places.

What is biryani tea?

The main reason for the biryani taste is the spices used in it! Tea is the only drink that all Indians love. Biryani tea is made by combining these two together. It is prepared by adding strong tea powder, leaves used in biryani, cinnamon sticks, spices, aniseed, cardamom, black pepper, poppy seeds, half teaspoon of fennel and half teaspoon of tea leaves in hot water.

Biryani tea stalls are opening in many places as the city dwellers like this drink, which is different from the tea varieties available in the market. Biryani tea in name but it has nothing to do with the taste of biryani. Just adding spices gives this tea a new flavor of its own. The masala chai is heady. Actually, as it is winter, the new tea flavor is making people excited.