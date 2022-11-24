BJP a serial killer of democracy, flays TRS MLA Vivekanand

Hyderabad: TRS MLA K P Vivekanand on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had become a serial killer to kill the democracy of the nation and now is focusing on Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office, Vivekanand lashed out at the BJP for the targeted raids on the TRS leaders including ministers. He said that the Central government agencies have been spending upwards of Rs 40 lakh everyday to conduct raids, but have not found the least of Rs 40 lakh from Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

He said that the BJP leaders brought the issue of IT raids to divert the attention of people from the SIT inquiry. "We will face the vengeful politics of Modi. We will not be afraid of anyone. Why are the Central agencies not going towards the BJP leaders," asked Vivekanand.

Vivekanand alleged that after the defeat in Munugode by-election, the BJP has started its revenge and the increase in ED and IT raids are evidential of it.

The ED and IT have become a puppet in the hands of the BJP leaders and the party was coming to war with the support of these agencies. "The BJP's time has come to an end and they have been caught red handed in the poaching of MLAs. Bandi Sanjay is shedding tears for B L Santosh. Being in RSS doesn't mean he will not commit mistakes," said Vivekanand.