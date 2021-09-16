BJP appeals for making Amit Shah meet successful

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP appealed to people to make the party's meeting in Nirmal on September 17 to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a big success.

Amit Shah will join the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations in the tribal district headquarters of Nirmal on September 17 and address the meeting, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and BJP senior leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy and State unit vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said on Wednesday. The BJP leaders said though September 17 was a historic day for Telangana, the government has been refusing to celebrate the victory on the Nizam's rule officially. The TRS has announced during the second round of Telangana movement that it would celebrate September 17 officially as Telangana Liberation Day, after the State formation, so far, no action has been taken.

The leaders said that the BJP has been demanding the government to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day officially since long. Shah would lay stress on the demand at the meeting. They demanded the government to name Nirmal district as Ramji Gond Nirmal district. They said he had fought the British and the Nizam for imposing tax on Chettu, Putta and Gutta (tree, anthill and hill).