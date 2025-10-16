BJP backs BC JAC Bandh call; NRR throws weight behind Krishnaiah

In a significant show of solidarity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its full support for the bandh called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18. The announcement was made during a meeting at the BJP state office, where BC JAC leaders, led by veteran activist R Krishnaiah, met with party leadership to discuss the ongoing struggle for justice for Backward Classes (BCs) across Telangana.

Addressing the media on Thursday, BJP State President N Ramchander Rao affirmed the party’s commitment to the cause, stating, “Our party stands firmly with the BCs in their fight for justice. We appreciate R Krishnaiah’s relentless efforts over the years for the uplift of the BC community.”

The BC JAC, comprising representatives from various caste groups and BC organisations, has been advocating for equitable representation, reservation safeguards, and policy reforms.

The bandh is intended to highlight the community’s grievances, particularly in light of recent judicial setbacks and alleged governmental neglect.

Rao criticszed the Congress party for its failure to uphold promises made in the Kamareddy Declaration, accusing it of deflecting responsibility and ignoring the legal challenges faced by BC groups. “The community is aware of this betrayal. When the High Court stayed BC reservations, Congress failed to defend the interests of the community,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s record, Rao pointed to the presence of 27 BC ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet as evidence of the party’s commitment to representation. He also hailed the recent caste census--conducted for the first time since 1931--as a landmark achievement initiated by the BJP government. “This is a historic victory for the BC community. It lays the foundation for data-driven policies that reflect the true demographic realities,” he added.

The BJP’s endorsement of the bandh is expected to galvanize support across the state. Rao called upon all party leaders and workers to actively participate in the protest, emphasising that the struggle will continue until justice is secured for BCs.