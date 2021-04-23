BJP banks on Warangal’s heritage to gain votes

Hyderabad: The State wing of Bharatiya Janata Party wants to go with the slogan of "Kakatiya Rajyam-Kamalamthoni Sadhyam", in the ensuing elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has released party's third list of candidates for the municipal divisions of Warangal East, Warangal West and Wardhannapet on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the party had released two lists announcing candidates for the 65 municipal divisions located in the Warangal East, West, Wardhannapet and Parkal. Party leader Anugula Rakesh Reddy said that there was a phenomenal response to party's electioneering in the GWMC as people could see through the ruling party's inauguration spree to taken on the saffron party.

He said that the Centre has included Warangal and Karimnagar in the list of Smart Cities project. Besides, Warangal is also included in two more schemes, Heritage City and Amrut scheme.

Under Smart Cities project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has provided Rs 196 crore. But, the State government neither transferred the funds to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) nor has it provided its share. It was under the Smart City and Heritage City, that the Warangal is witnessing the smart roads and roadside canals. Besides, the public parks and playgrounds for children have been taken up under the said schemes, he said.

These schemes helping in the beautification of the city with the development of traffic islands. That apart, the development of Bhadrakali Bund with Rs 87 crore, two libraries with Rs 5 crore, development of historical Warangal Fort with Rs 1,529 crore, historical Jain Mandir with Rs 1.3 crore and Darga at Kazipet with Rs 1 crore are all taken up with the funds provided by the Centre, the BJP leader noted.

Also, the city has taken up sanitation and drinking water supply with piped water connections to every household with Rs 543 crore provided by the Centre under the Amruth City scheme. He said that on the infrastructure development front, the Yadadr-Warangal Highway has been taken up with Rs 1,905 crore and the Rs 220 crore Warangal Ring Raod from Pendyala to Arepalli with the funding from the Centre. Also, the Rs 120 crore Kakatiya Medical College and Superspeciality Hospital and even the LED bulbs of about 77,896 was because of the Centre. Under Prime Minister SVANIDHI, schemes street vendors from the Warangal were the one among the highest in the country who were given support to restart their petty businesses to pull out themselves from the impact of the COVID impacted losses.

Party senior leader and former MP Vivek Venkateswamy said that the BJP is all set to win the GWMC and the party's election campaign was based on what its government at the Centre has done to the city. And, the bring the historical pride of the city is possible only with the BJP, he claimed.