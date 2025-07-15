BJP chief calls for agitation against Congress govt’s failures

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao has urged party workers to gear up for a strong agitation against the anti-people policies of the Congress government, accusing it of failing to fulfill the promises made during the elections.

Addressing party workers in Nalgonda and Suryapet on the first day of his two-day tour in the Nalgonda district on Monday, he said the people of Telangana have begun to regret voting the Congress to power, having been misled by its hollow promises that deceived both farmers and students. He asserted that the public is now looking towards the BJP as the only political force capable of establishing a “golden and truly democratic government” that represents the poor and downtrodden.

“Let us build a Viksit Telangana with a double engine sarkar—with governments at both the state and the Centre. I appeal to the people to give BJP a chance in the next elections,” Rao stated.

Speaking on ensuing local body elections, he said that the party will contest in all places independently.

During his two-day tour of the Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, Rao asked party workers to prepare for all upcoming elections, including the proposed local body elections. He confirmed that BJP would contest independently at every level, from village panchayats to ZPTC seats.

The former MLC criticized the state government on the issue of ration cards and welfare schemes and demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government ensure ration cards for all eligible poor families. He alleged that the distribution was being politically manipulated to benefit only Congress supporters.

He criticized the state government for taking credit for the free rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which is fully funded by the Centre. Besides, the state government had even removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos from ration shops to downplay central contributions.

Reiterating his party’s stand on the religion-based reservations, he said, on the contentious issue of 42% BC reservations, Ramchander Rao clarified that the BJP supports social justice but opposes religion-based quotas. He said such reservations would harm the backward classes and violate constitutional principles.

He noted that the Supreme Court had already struck down similar religion-based quotas in the past. He urged the Backward Classes (BC) community to mobilize and protest against the Congress government’s misuse of the reservation policy.

Terming the Congress party as a puppet of the Gandhi family, he accused Congress of becoming a “slave to the Sonia Gandhi family.” And termed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a pawn in their hands.

“Just as we fought against the Nizam rule to liberate Telangana, we must now fight to free Telangana from the clutches of the Gandhi family,” Rao declared.

Raising the issue of Urea supply to Telangana, the state BJP chief refuted Congress’ allegations of urea shortage being caused by the Centre. He stated that the central government had supplied 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea. This, against the state government’s request of nine lakh metric tonnes.

“Who is responsible for the black marketing and scarcity? The state government must be held accountable,” he said.

Earlier, when the Rao began his two-day tour from Nalgonda, he interacted with farmers, youth, intellectuals, and party workers. He received a warm welcome from BJP workers and local associations en route. At Chowtuppal, senior BJP leader G. Manohar Reddy described Rao as a “silent missile” who would expose and defeat the deceitful governance of both the Congress and BRS. Before addressing a massive party workers’ gathering in Nalgonda town, Rao visited the Venkateshwara Temple and paid tribute by garlanding the statue of Gundagoni Maisamma Goud, a martyr of Naxalite violence.

In Suryapet, Rao inaugurated the district BJP office and hoisted the party flag, marking the beginning of a new phase of grassroots mobilization in the region.

Senior party leaders District BJP President Nagam Varshat Reddy,

Anji Reddy – MLC, former MP Burra Narsaiah Goud, former MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy, State Vice President Gangidi Manohar Reddy, State General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu attended the Nalgonda meeting with large participation, especially by women party workers.

Rao concluded the first day of his tour with a night halt in his native village Nallabandagudem, located in the Kodad Assembly constituency. He will resume his campaign on Tuesday with visits to local temples and continued interaction with the public.