BJP condemns Hanuman idol desecration, demands immediate arrests

BJP Telangana State Unit President N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the desecration of a Hanuman idol near the Rampally Ramalayam, calling it not just an attack on an idol but an assault on the Hindu community at large.

Visiting the site, along with local residents on Friday, Rao assessed the situation firsthand and interacted with the affected community. He expressed deep concern over what he described as a recurring pattern of targeted attacks on Hindu places of worship.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Rao said, recalling previous acts of vandalism at temples including the Mutyalamma temple, the Navagraha temple in Shamshabad, Bhulakshmi temple in Rakshapur and the Mataji temple in Shivaji Nagar. “The attack on Lord Hanuman, a deity revered for courage and protection, is an attack on every Hindu,” he stated.

Rao demanded that the police take immediate and stringent action against those responsible. He urged authorities to identify and arrest those attempting to disrupt communal harmony. “Those who try to disturb religious peace must face the law without delay,” he asserted.

The BJP leader emphasised that the party condemns the incident and will not tolerate any attempts to hurt religious sentiments.

He reiterated the party’s demand for the immediate arrest of the culprits and called for justice to be delivered swiftly.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, with BJP leaders vowing to continue their efforts to safeguard religious sites and uphold communal harmony. Rao’s visit and statements signal the party’s intent to press for accountability and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Meanwhile, VHP leader Dr Ravinuthala Sashidhar termed the vandalism of the Hanuman idol in Rampalli village of Keesramandal as an act of fanatics and asked, “Why are the CCTV cameras not working when Hindu temples are attacked? Why are the local police saying that it was broken by the wind without conducting any preliminary investigation and that it is the work of madmen or insane people?”

Adding, “Does the police not know where those madmen are coming from?” This is definitely a misdeed of fanatics.

The VHP demands Rachakonda Police Commissioner conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against the accused,” he demanded.