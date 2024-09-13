BJP condoles Yechury’s demise; Kishan, Bandi recall his services to people

Hyderabad: Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP, and OBC morcha national president Dr K Laxman condoled the demise of CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumar said "Yechury, a Telugu person, played an important role at the national level as the secretary of the party. His demise saddened the Telugu people. It is the country’s culture that calls upon people to respect those who work for them. Yechury worked for principles, which he believed in throughout his life. Telugu people will always remember him," he said.

Kishan Reddy said news of Yechury's death due to ill health saddened him. "Yechury worked in different capacities in the CPI(M); he worked for principles he believed in throughout his life. He worked for the rights of the weak, backward, working class, and farmers all his life." Reddy extended condolences to the bereaved family.

State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said news of Yechury's death saddened the people of Telugu States. He conveyed condolences on behalf of the State party to the bereaved family.

Dr Laxman, in a statement, said Yechury was a well-known person from the Telugu States in national politics. "Everyone recognised him as a highly educated individual who had dedicated his life to the poor. He led several agitations; he will always be remembered by Telugu people," he added.