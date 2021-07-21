BJP corporator files complaint against singer Mangli

Rachakonda: Malkajgiri BJP corporator on Tuesday met Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat and filed a complaint against singer Mangli for using offensive language in a Bonalu song.

He urged Bhagwat to take immediate action against the singer for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. In a letter to the Commissioner, he alleged that Mangli rendered latest song, in connection with the upcoming Bonalu festival, using obscene language against the goddess. "This is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community; it is an insult to the community," the corporator said.