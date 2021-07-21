Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BJP corporator files complaint against singer Mangli

Malkajgiri BJP corporator files complaint against singer Mangli
x

Malkajgiri BJP corporator files complaint against singer Mangli

Highlights

Malkajgiri BJP corporator on Tuesday met Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat and filed a complaint against singer Mangli for using offensive language in a Bonalu song.

Rachakonda: Malkajgiri BJP corporator on Tuesday met Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat and filed a complaint against singer Mangli for using offensive language in a Bonalu song.

He urged Bhagwat to take immediate action against the singer for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. In a letter to the Commissioner, he alleged that Mangli rendered latest song, in connection with the upcoming Bonalu festival, using obscene language against the goddess. "This is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community; it is an insult to the community," the corporator said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X