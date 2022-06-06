BJP corporators to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Hyderabad: The BJP high command which has been making all-out efforts to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS and try to come to power in the next elections in Telangana has planned a meeting of BJP corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The corporators and other important party leaders will leave for Delhi on Monday and will be meeting the Prime Minister on Tuesday at 4 pm.

The team of corporators would be led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman. It may be mentioned here that Sanjay had in the past promised to take them to meet the Prime Minister. It is learnt that Modi will hear their version about the ground level political situation in the state and will give them direction on how to be poll-ready.

