BJP demands justice for farmers in zonal regulations

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has demanded that the State government review the decade-old HMDA Master Plan. Addressing the media on Monday, BJP leaders Dr S Malla Reddy, B Srinivas, B Narasimha Reddy, and Godavari Anji Reddy highlighted that approximately 50,000 farmers in seven districts are facing difficulties due to arbitrary zonal regulations within the state.

The leaders alleged that corruption amounting to crores of rupees has been occurring over the past 10 years in relation to zone changes. They pointed out that Government Order No. 111, which is meant to protect the catchment areas of Gandipet and Himayat Sagar, permits construction on only 10 per cent of lands owned by individuals.

However, the HMDA Master Plan, implemented in 2013, designated several areas as conservation zones or public and semi-public user zones. This has left many small farmers unable to change their zones or build homes. As stated by the leaders, "Even a farmer with 5 acres of land is not in a position to construct a home."

Additionally, the State government recently consolidated 51 villages along the Outer Ring Road into municipalities, but the zonal regulations remained unchanged. The government is also considering extending metropolitan jurisdiction beyond 5 km from the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR).9