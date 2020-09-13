BJP demands thorough probe into drugs nexus of Tollywood

Hyderabad: Telagana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation into the drug nexus of Tollywood.



In a statement, the BJP leader said he made this demand as one Tollywood actress' name cropped up during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case by the Narcotics Control Bureau investigation (NCB). Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named Tollywood heroine Rakul Preet Singh as well as other actors during the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

He said, earlier, a senior IPS officer, Akun Sabharwal had done a thorough investigation into the drug mafia influence not only just Tollywood, but also on schools and colleges in Hyderabad. Many big names had come to light during the investigations. But none of them has so far been brought to justice, he added.

Ironically, the Tollywood actress in question Rakul Preet Singh has been Telangana brand ambassador and has been preaching against drug abuse, "through State government-sponsored publicity programmes. Such is the state of affairs and duplicity of these self-proclaimed youth icons and role models", the BJP leader said. He said that many such drug users, addicts and peddlers of Tollywood are still very popular and actually have become bad role models for youngsters. They are inadvertently driving many young students and professionals into drug addiction, which eventually destroy their lives.

BJP demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to initiate a serious investigation into the drug menace in Hyderabad, which is destroying many young lives in the state of Telangana.

A letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy requesting for serious investigation through NCB into drug trafficking in Telangana State, he added.