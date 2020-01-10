BJP division chief Raju Shetty felicitated

Serilingampally: The newly-appointed BJP Serilingampally division president Raju Shetty was felicitated on Thursday by senior leaders of the division Chintakindi Govardhan Goud, former president Maram Venkat, Shanty Bushan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shetty thanked for the leaders' love and affection towards him, as also district unit chief Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Serilingampally constituency in-charge Gajjala and Yoganand for reposing confidence in him.

He assured the party to enhance its prestige as a responsibility, by undertaking 'padayatras' to know people's problems and to take them to the notice of the officials. Shetty stated that he would strive to take everyone along in responding to people's issues and would always be available to the party activists and be with people.

The new division committee was also elected. It comprises Chittareddy Prasad, Vadla Prashant Kumar Chary (general secretaries), Pandu Goud, Yadagiri Yadav, Balaraju, S Balu, Babu, Shravan Pande (vice-presidents), Manoj, Rajini, Bandari Raju(secretaries), Ramulu (treasurer).