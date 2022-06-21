BJP draws big plan for PM Modi visit

Hyderabad: The BJP appears to be following the concept of 'Kar Seva' to fund the proposed mammoth public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds on July 3 to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The saffron party has fixed the 'Nidhi' amount to be contributed by each of the party leaders depending upon his rank in the party. The idea behind this, the state party leaders say, was to make all the party leaders stake-holders for the huge public meeting. While the leaders from mandal to state-level will contribute Rs 1 lakh each, booth-level leaders will contribute Rs 1000 per polling booth. Businessmen who are associated with the BJP have been asked to give up to Rs 1 lakh each. Apart from party activists, beneficiaries of various Central government schemes and general public will be mobilised for the public meeting.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders visited Novotel hotel where the party national executive will be meeting on July 2 and 3. He said the party only hopes that the state government will not put any hurdles in holding the public meeting.

Sanjay said that each party leader has been given a target of mobilising 10,000 people from each constituency.

He said this being the first meeting post-Covid, the rank and file is highly enthused and is making arrangements for the National Executive meeting. He said the party's national office-bearers will first meet in the morning. After that the national executive committee would meet in the afternoon and continue till the next day. It will be followed by a big public meeting in the evening. They had strategically selected Parade Grounds as getting permission for it from the Union Defence Ministry would be easy for them. When the issue of Telangana would be discussed at the national executive, it would focus on the "mishandling of state finances which has resulted in heavy debt burden on the common man, the failure of law and order situation, the recent spate of rape and other such crimes, family rule of KCR and corruption, non-implementation of promises like two-bedroom houses, how good schemes were getting locked in politics, the recent arson and vandalism over Agnipath and the "encouragement" to it from the political parties, including TRS, he said.