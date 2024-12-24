BJP flays attack on Allu Arjun’s house

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit has strongly condemned the attack on actor Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, allegedly carried out by persons claiming to be Osmania University students.

The incident has caused alarm within the film industry in Hyderabad. State BJP spokesperson NV Subash criticised the attack, calling it ‘unequivocally condemnable,’ and questioned the motive behind the act. "What message is the Revanth Reddy government trying to send to Tollywood? How does the tragic stampede incident, in which a woman lost her life and her son is critically injured, justify this vandalism?" he remarked.

The BJP emphasised that law enforcement must investigate and identify whether those involved in the attack were truly students and determine if they were incited by political motives. "It's the police job to investigate the case against the actor and let the law take its course," Subash added.