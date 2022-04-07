BJP Foundation Day: Bandi Sanjay Kumar vows to end TRS rule, unfurl saffron flag at Golkonda

Hyderabad: The "Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party which always believes in propagating its ideology rather than craving for power. It is the only party which strongly believes that Indian way of life is the guiding force for the entire world and is striving for making the country the global leader. That is why, the BJP is the political necessity for the country. Though many political parties were born on this soil, the BJP is the only party that reflects the true Indian spirit," State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the party leaders and cadre at the BJP office in Nampally after unfurling the party flag on the occasion of the BJP Foundation Day".

Stating that the BJP had grown into a powerful political force in Telangana, though it had never enjoyed power in the Telugu States, he said it was only because of the immense sacrifices made by the party activists.

"With the same spirit, we shall soon end the anarchic rule of the TRS and make the saffron flag flutter on the Golconda Fort after the next elections," he said, calling upon the cadre to launch an extensive door-to-door campaign to expose the TRS.

Describing it as a festive day for the BJP activists, Bandi said in the last 41 years of the party's foundation, thousands of activists had made immense sacrifices to uphold its ideals and objectives.

Recalling the days of the launch of the BJP on April 6, 1980, he said the famous words of former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee at the Mumbai rally that 'Andhera Chhatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega' (The darkness will go, the sun will come out and the lotus will bloom)" were still reverberating in his ears.

Bandi was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership under which several landmark decisions, like abolition of triple talaq and Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and massive immunisation to counter Corona virus pandemic, were taken.

"The strength of the BJP is its philosophy of nation first, party next and individual last. Based on this spirit, the BJP has grown into a massive force that formed the government in 20 States. Though the BJP was never in power in States, like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is able to withstand due to strong cadre. Even in Telangana, the party cadre sacrificed their lives fighting against extremists and Jihadi forces and developed it as a major political force," he said.

BJP floor leader in the Assembly T Raja Singh, State BJP general secretaries Mantri Srinivas, Bangaru Sruthi, State vice-president Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, secretary Uma Rani and others took part in the celebrations.