BJP holds house-to-house campaign

Rangareddy: Shadnagar BJP leaders conducted a house-to-house campaign in Nandigama village in Shadnagar constituency under the patronage of BJP 16th booth president Golla Praveen Yadav on Sunday. Shadnagar constituency in-charge Nellie Srivardhan Reddy, BJP senior leaders Ande Babaiah and BJP Rangareddy district general secretary Depalli Ashok Goud were present as the chief guests.

On the occasion, BJP leaders conducted a house-to-house campaign explaining the Central government's schemes to the people. Srivardhan Reddy accused the TRS government of cheating the people in building the promised two-bedroom houses when lakhs of houses for the poor are being built for free in the BJP ruled States through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

He also said that, the TRS government has not come to the rescue of a single farmer in distress, whereas the Centre had initiated PM Fasal Bheema Yojana. CM KCR is anti-farmer and his flip-flops on cultivating paddy and procurement after threatening farmers indicated his irrational thinking, he added. He further said that KCR should explain why his government is not able to pay salaries and pensions on time every month.



BJP senior leaders Erragari Ramulu, Laxman Goud, BJP zonal general secretaries Srinu Mudiraj, Kavali Satyam, BJYM presidents Aggi Praveen Goud, Bhanu Prakash, Srinivas Reddy, Sai Charan Yadav, Ravi Teja, P Srikanth, D Srikanth and activists were present.