BJP holds TS govt responsible for losing out on ITIR project

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashing out at the State government held it responsible for losing the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday, the Karimnagar MP said that the TRS leaders were writing letters to the Centre every day on the ITIR just to mislead people and to coverup their mistakes.

The BJP State chief said that the ITIR was meant to establish Information Technology, Hardware and ESDM industries in different clusters around Hyderabad.

The project was of the Centre and the creation of basic amenities have to be taken up with the Central funds. However, it was State government that had to implement the same, he added.

The amenities include the extension of MMTS and Metro Rail from Falaknuma to Shamshabad Airport, development of radial roads connecting Moosapet with BHEL Junction, Punjagutta with Muthangi and Uppal junction with Annojiguda. However, the State government did not take even a step forward from 2014 to 2017, he alleged.

Bandi said the State government had to send a progress report on the creation of basic amenities for ITIR every three months to the Union Electronic and Information Ministry. He sought to whether Telangana had sent even a single such report to the Centre?

It was the Union Ministry which had convened a meeting on January 11, 2017, regarding creation of basic amenities. It had conveyed its displeasure in its mail to the State government on its disappointing performance on January 20, 2017, Bandi informed.

He accused the State government of not taking administrative initiative to form the ITIR Development Authority. "Without doing its bit, the State government claims of shooting letters to Prime Minister and the then Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya only to coverup its own shortcomings," he said.

Further, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India report on Economic Sector for the year ended March 2017, pointed out that the State government's non-cooperation was the reason for the stalling of the ITIR project in the State.

Yet, the Centre had sanctioned E-City, Hyderabad and Electronic Manufacturing Zone, Maheswaram in two clusters in an extent of 914 acres in Hyderabad.

The BJP leader said that 23 industries with an estimated cost of Rs 2,296 crore to provide 14,480 jobs were planned in the two clusters. He asked whether it was not a fact that so far eight companies have invested Rs 1,113 core and created 3,172 jobs?