BJP launches ‘Seva Paksha’ campaign to mark PM Modi’s birthday

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, BJP Telangana State President N Ramchandra Rao has called upon party leaders and workers to actively participate in service-oriented activities from September 17 to October 2 as part of the nationwide ‘Seva Paksha’ initiative.

Addressing a workshop organized at the BJP State Office, Rao emphasized the importance of engaging in meaningful social programs alongside party activities. The workshop, attended by senior leaders and guided by party ranks, outlined a series of service programs ranging from tree plantation drives for environmental protection to camps aimed at community welfare.

Rao urged BJP cadres to embrace the spirit of service and contribute to building a cleaner and more inclusive India. “Service to society is the true tribute to our leader,” he said, highlighting the connection between grassroots engagement and national progress. The event saw participation from key state leaders, including BJP State General Secretary (Organizational) Chandrashekhar Tiwari, BJP State General Secretary Dr. Kasam Venkateswarlu, Legislative Council Member Malko Komaraiah, State Spokesperson Virender Goud, Geethamurthy, Ganesh, and several district and state-level representatives.

In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, Ksheerabhishekam (milk anointing) was performed on the portrait of Prime Minister Modi at the BJP State Office. The ritual, led by BJP Mahila Morcha State President Dr. Shilpa Reddy, was described by Rao as a tribute to the Prime Minister’s pro-people reforms, particularly the recent GST slab reductions that have brought relief to the common man. Rao thanked the Central Government for its continued efforts to simplify taxation and support the middle class, farmers, and youth.

The Seva Paksha campaign, he said, is an opportunity for every BJP worker to reflect the values of service and dedication that define the party’s mission. With the campaign set to run until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, BJP leaders across Telangana are expected to organize and participate in a range of community-focused initiatives, reinforcing the party’s commitment to public welfare and national development.