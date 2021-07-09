BJP leader Sanjay launches Telangana Organ Donors' Association

Hyderabad: Several prominent people have appreciated the Telangana Organ Donors' Association (TODA) president Gudur Narayana Reddy for his initiative to promote organ donation in the State.

Participating in the inaugural programme of the association on Thursday, they stated that there is a need to create awareness on organ donation on a large scale and expressed confidence that TODA would bring a change in society.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay, who released the logo of TODA, said Reddy always engaged himself in serving society in different ways.

He said through the Telangana Plasma Donors' Association, he was able to help several Covid patients get plasma. This association helped more than 8,500 Covid patients in the past one and a half years.

Sanjay said though people were aware of eye donation, there was not much awareness about importance of organ donation in the State. "There is a need to bring a change in society towards organ donation."

All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, director Dr Vikas Bhatia said there was a gap in creating public awareness on organ donation. He advised TODA to strive to increase the awareness with the help of corporate houses and others.