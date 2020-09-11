BJP leaders house arrested across Telangana

Police foiled the BJP leaders bid to lay siege to the state Assembly on Friday. The BJP was demanding the Telangana Government to conduct Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 as an official function.

Alerted police took all the BJP activists into custody at the Assembly premises. As a precaution, all the roads proceeding towards the Assembly were closed for a while. Mild tension prevailed at assembly premises when the police and BJP workers jostled each other.

Several leaders including BJP state leader and MLC N Ramachandra Rao on Hyderabad and many BJP leaders in the districts were house arrested. Rao alleged that the police did not allow him to attend the Legislative Council session.