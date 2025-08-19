BJP leaders mourn loss of lives in Krishnashtami rally

Hyderabad:A solemn atmosphere has gripped Gokhale Nagar in Ramanthapur following a tragic electric shock incident during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations that claimed the lives of six young men. BJP Telangana State President N. Ramachander Rao visited the grieving families on Monday, offering condolences and paying tributes to the deceased, including Krishna Yadav and Suresh Yadav, whose bodies were brought home from the hospital.

The incident occurred during a festive procession late on Sunday night in the Uppal Assembly constituency, where a sudden electric shock reportedly struck participants, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries. The community, still reeling from the shock, received visits and support from political leaders who expressed deep sorrow and called for immediate action.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy expressed profound grief over the loss of five youths, as initially reported. “I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said. He urged the state government to ensure that festival organisers and local authorities take stringent precautions to prevent such tragedies in the future. “Assistance must be provided to the affected families without delay,” he added.

The death toll, which later rose to six, has sparked widespread concern over safety protocols during public celebrations. Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender also voiced his anguish, stating, “It is extremely sad that six people lost their lives in the accident during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Rajender demanded that the families of the deceased be compensated adequately and provided with necessary support. He emphasised the need for the government to take proactive steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring. “We also appeal to the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution during such events,” he said.

Local residents and eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and heartbreaking. Emergency services rushed to the spot to assist the injured and control the situation. The incident has reignited conversations around public safety, especially during large-scale religious and cultural gatherings.

As investigations continue, political leaders and civil society groups are calling for a comprehensive review of safety standards and accountability mechanisms. The tragedy has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion, leaving behind a community in mourning and a renewed urgency for reform.