BJP MLA Raja Singh Warns KTR Over His Remarks on Police Department

BJP MLA Raja Singh has warned former minister KTR not to target the police. This came after KTR said action would be taken against police officers after his party comes to power. Raja Singh reminded KTR that when KTR was a minister, he had ordered the arrest of Revanth Reddy, who was an MP at that time. Singh said Revanth was arrested from his bedroom and sent to jail. Even after Revanth became Chief Minister, he did nothing about the police who arrested him.

Singh also criticized KTR's recent comment about taking action against retired police officers. He told KTR not to mess with the police, as they should always follow the law, no matter who is in power.

Singh shared how BJP workers are being arrested and mistreated by the police. He talked about his own experience when he was jailed under the PD Act. He said some of his own party members had supported the police actions against him. Singh also mentioned that even after the BJP came to power in Telangana, some officials were still planning to betray him. He expressed confusion about where the loyalty of some of his own colleagues really lies.