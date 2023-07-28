BJP MLA Rajender slams CM for betraying tenant farmers

Rangareddy: BJP Telangana State election management committee chairman and MLA, EatalaRajender, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of betraying tenant farmers in the State and prioritising the interests of farmers from Punjab and Haryana. His remarks came during the celebration of the programme dedicated to the nation, where 1.25 lakh PM KisanSamriddhiKendras were unveiled.

In a fiery speech, he criticised KCR for not providing justice to the tenant farmers in Telangana while distributing funds to farmers in other States. The newly dedicated PM KisanSamriddhiKendras were hailed by Rajender as a significant step towards supporting farmers in the country. The retail fertiliser shops are being transformed into these kendras to meet the diverse needs of farmers, providing essential services such as soil testing, agricultural tools, and information on government schemes. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, stating that these centres would positively impact crores of farmers across the nation.

However, Rajender did not shy away from criticising the State government’s approach towards schemes like the Fasal Bhima Yojana, which offers insurance coverage for crop losses due to natural calamities. He alleged that KCR’s government failed to provide the State’s share for the scheme, leaving farmers vulnerable to losses without adequate compensation. The absence of such support, according to Rajender, has resulted in distress among farmers, leading to unfortunate cases of suicide.

The BJP leader also questioned the effectiveness of the RythuBandhu scheme introduced by the Telangana government, accusing KCR of taking from one hand while claiming to give with the other. He argued that despite the claims of providing financial support to farmers, the government has removed subsidies on various agricultural implements, leaving many struggling to cope with rising costs.

Highlighting the current global challenges, he stressed that the burden of increasing fertiliser prices due to the pandemic and geopolitical issues in Ukraine would not fall on the farmers. He assured that the central government would continue to provide subsidies to keep the costs manageable for farmers.