BJP netas take up survey for Sanjay's padayatra route

Hyderabad: The various committees formed in relation to the padayatra of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay visited various places for finalising venues along the padayatra route on Tuesday.

The members of Padayatra committees visited Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts taking up surveys for route map, accommodation arrangements. The Telangana BJP chief would be starting his Padayatra from August 24 after performing puja at Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar.

The committee members examined various places for identifying meeting places, dining, accommodation and security arrangements. They visited Golconda Fort, Aare Maisamma Temple, Moinabad Cross Road, Chevella Cross Road, Manneguda Chowrasta, Vikarabad, Mominpet and Sadashivpet and these areas were identified as suitable places for addressing people.

Former Minister A Chandrasekhar, Padayatra Committee co-convener Lankala Deepak Reddy, members Venkat Reddy, BJP Hyderabad Central, Golconda-Goshamahal, Rangareddy Rural, Sangareddy District Presidents Gautam Rao, Pandu Yadav, Bokka Narsingha Reddy, M Narender Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Prakash, Srinivasa Reddy Muralidhar Gowd, Ashok Yadav, Anjan Kumar Gowd, Deshpandey, Sai Krishna toured the respective areas.