BJP observes ‘Rythu Satyagraha Deeksha’

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders and activists staged ‘Rythu Sathyagraha Deeksha’ on Friday across the State, demanding the government's immediate intervention to address problems faced by farmers.

Top leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, national vice-president DK Aruna, OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, MPs, MLAs and Lok Sabha candidates participated in the deeksha across 30 places.

Addressing participants after the day-long protest at Sangareddy, MP Dr Laxman said earlier farmers were handcuffed for demanding MSP by the KCR government. ‘At the receiving end farmers and people in anguish voted against the BRS government bringing Congress to power. However, the Congress let down farmers by not fulfilling its guarantees. Farmers were promised the guarantees of Sonia Gandhi but were never delivered’

He recalled how the Congress had promised farm loan waiver to free farmers from debts in Rajasthan. MP Rahul Gandhi "after making the promise did not bother to turn up for its implementation. The angry farmers defeated the Congress for taking them for a raid. A similar situation is prevailing in HP leading to Congress MLAs revolting against their own party.

Dr Laxman said that CM A Revanth Reddy had announced Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver by December 9. Believing the guarantees farmers have not paid their loans. The government has so far failed to deliver on its promise, resulting in banks slapping interest and fines. Besides, farmers are not able to avail fresh loans.

He lashed out at the Congress for misleading farmers that the loan waiver would be implemented if its candidates win majority LS seats. The government, which failed to implement the six guarantees, is trying to enact another drama with new promises and guarantees in its meeting at Tukkuguda.

The MP recalled how the Karnataka government failed to provide drinking water to people. He expressed concern over a similar situation in Telangana. He said aggrieved farmers resorting to extreme steps is not good for the State and the country, while appealing to them not to resort to suicides. He assured the party would stand by them.

He said the Modi government did not make impractical promises; instead, provided financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Yojana, subsidies on urea and seeds and ensured reopening of the Ramagundam fertiliser plant which is useful to farmers of Telangana and other southern States.

Despite the ongoing electioneering, the party has decided to organise the deekha to highlight and fight on farmers’ issues, he said.

expressing confidence that Modi will be back as PM. Dr. Laxman said the Centre would support farmers.

Leaders participating in the deeksha demanded the government to take immediate steps to deliver on its promises to farmers. They warned to launch an agitation if it fails to address them.