BJP pitches for quick payment of mid-day meal scheme bills by govt

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanticelebrated nationally as Janajatiya Gaurav DiwasBJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao highlighted the commitment of the NDA government at the Centre and the party to honouring freedom fighters and advancing tribal welfare.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Rao noted that while many political parties view elections merely as a means of survival, the BJP has consistently commemorated the anniversaries of leaders who fought for India’s independence and cultural identity. He recalled recent celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through "Run for Unity" and "March for Unity," as well as programmes organised for 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Turning to the day’s significance, Rao paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, who led tribal resistance against British rule and missionaries before his untimely death at 25. "Every Indian should know his life story," Rao said, emphasising that the government has declared his birthday a Jana Jatiya Gaurava Diwas. He also highlighted the contributions of tribal leaders such as Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought from the forests against colonial oppression.

Rao outlined initiatives undertaken by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as “historic changes” in tribal welfare. These include schemes such as piped drinking water to 90,000 houses in 6,700 villages, the electrification of tribal areas, and the establishment of 1,000 new Anganwadi centres. Furthermore, he cited the mobilisation of 531 tribal groups under Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for economic self-reliance, and the expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, inspired by Birsa Munda’s ideals.

He further noted that in 2023 alone, 6.7 crore people in 17 tribal-dominated regions benefited from health check-ups and mobile hospital services, while 11 tribal freedom fighter museums were inaugurated. Rao pointed to the Rs 42,000 crore allocation for tribal welfare this year as evidence of the Modi government’s commitment.

Criticising the Congress, Rao alleged that tribal welfare never received priority under its rule. He accused the Telangana government of neglecting students in Gurukul schools, BC hostels, and tribal hostels by failing to clear dues to mid-day meal contractors. He cited recent incidents of food poisoning in Achampet and Vikarabad hostels, blaming substandard rice and poor nutrition. “You are putting the health and future of our children at risk,” he charged, urging immediate payment of dues and provision of quality meals.

Rao appealed to the people of Telangana to honour tribal heroes and participate in nationwide programmes organised by the BJP in memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.