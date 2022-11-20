BJP prepares ground for Assembly poll battle

Hyderabad: State BJP is stepping up its ante against the ruling TRS party by fine-tuning its election machine in Telangana. The party high command has given a clear mandate to go all out against the pink brigade, and drawing the battle lines in each Assembly segment

Party sources said, "the anti-incumbency is looming large against the sitting MLAs. The party has already identified Assembly segments where we have an edge over the TRS. Also, the constituencies where it could emerge as the second position, like in Munugodu bypoll. Besides, the segments where TRS is strong on its own. Or supported by the left parties, and even possibly get support from the ranks in the Congress."

The party has decided to turn the election fight to all the Assembly segments. But the main focus is on 80 Assembly segments where it can draw clear battle lines for a fight with the TRS. Accordingly, it has already appointed Assembly incharges to intensify its activities in the next 10 months.

The aggressive posture being adopted by the ruling TRS and the kind of micro-management with alleged support and misusing the administrative machinery during the Munugodu bypoll has also come under focus for the saffron party to do a serious brainstorming, in its bid to take on the TRS.

As part of the same, the BJP has decided to hold a State-level training workshop on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader said, "it is going to be the beginning of the party setting its agenda for teamwork till the next general elections.

All the leaders, including state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and other national and Atate leaders are meeting for brainstorming on gaining strategic depth for the party vis a vis TRS. On Saturday, the State BJP chief told the media that Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharmapuri. Bandi Sanjay Kumar and national vice-president D K Aruna briefed him on the TRS attack on his house.

Shah, who is busy in the ensuing Gujarat State Assembly polls, has asked the MP and State leadership to be strong and reiterated the national party stands by their side and is reportedly assured to take appropriate steps. He also asked the state leadership to continue their tirade against the ruling TRS.

Sanjay Kumar said, "the days of people of Telangana chasing away the TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's family beyond the State borders are not far away." "The culture of (physical) attacks is no good, even if it is done by our party cadre. The TRS is trying to create chaos in the State by organising attacks. But, we will dismantle the 'Gadila Palana' in the state. The Karimagnar MP said that the attacks in the State are a pointer to the deteriorating law and order in Telangana and criticised some police acting like TRS functionaries. Responding to a question, the Karimnagar MP said that the BJP will give climax to the CM KCR's film of placing four MLAs.