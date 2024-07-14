BJP raises Emergency issue to cover up its failures: Congress

Hyderabad: Condemning the BJP government’s decision to observe 25th June as Samvidhan Hathya Divas to remember the imposition of Emergency, Congress has accused the Modi government of covering its failures by brings up Emergency issue.

As many as 50 years elapsed after the imposition of Emergency in the country. The mention of Emergency after a lapse of generation period clearly indicates how they are scared of the Congress party, said TPCC senior vice president Niranjan while addressing the media persons here on Saturday.

Niranjan said the BJP did not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections after trying to win votes in the name of Ram Mandir. Modi, who criticized the alliance of India as Tukde and Tukde parties, himself came to power for the third time with Tukde and Tukde parties. Though Modi became the PM, the people are thinking the real winners are Congress and other I.N.D.I.A. parties. Irked by Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP is trying to attack the Congress party in the name of emergency forgetting that Emergency was supported by Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray and RSS also”, he added.

Niranjan said in the elections held in 1977, Indira Gandhi & Congress party lost. Indira Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Yavatmal in Maharashtra on January 24, 1978 had said ‘Those responsible for the mistakes during the Emergency are not coming forward to take its responsibility, but that she will take responsibility. The Congress party won the Lok Sabha elections in 1980 and Indira Gandhi sworn as PM on January 14. This day should be celebrated as Democracy Restoration Day. The people of the country voted in favour Indira Gandhi five years after the imposition of emergency and reposed their faith in the leadership of Indira Gandhi. It means the people have forgiven whatever had been happened during the emergency period. The BJP is unable to digest this fact and trying to discredit the Congress party after 50 years. But the people of the country will teach a lesson to BJP in the upcoming elections in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other States”, he added.