BJP slams Jaya Bachchan for defending Bollywood

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised the Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan alleging that she exhibited irresponsibility as a parliamentarian with her statements on Tuesday.



Rao found fault with the actor-turned-MP that she has not condemned the drug menace, which is destroying the lives young people across the country. Including young actors and actresses in the film industry, where she belongs to. Also, Jaya Bachhan hasn't condemned drug dependence, addiction and peddling by young Bollywood and Tollywood actors. Reportedly, released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and some were even arrested.

He said that it was shocking, that Samajwadi Party Rajyasabha MP has given notice in the House over a conspiracy to defame Bollywood. Her statement and posturing, Rao said, are shallow and shameful. He asked as to who the MP is trying to protect? Is this what, the acclaimed member from the first family of Bollywood be doing, he asked.

Instead, should the MP should have supported the central government for complete demolition of the drug mafia in Bollywood?

He said that MP Jaya Bachchan's notice and statement in Rajya Sabha, once again exposes the irresponsibility, prejudice and selfishness of even the senior block of Bollywood actors- who otherwise act as gatekeepers of ethics, morals and values, he added.