BJP slogan: ‘Saru, Caru, 60% Corruption Sarkar’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP executive meeting held here on Monday has decided to mount a fight against the ruling BRS with a slogan of "Caru, Saru and 60% Corruption Sarkaru”. The BJP made it an agenda from what none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that his MLAs and Ministers were taking a cut of 30 per cent in the disbursal of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme (DBS).

Mounting a vitriolic attack on the ruling BRS, the resolution adopted at the executive meet said that BJP had fought from Galli to Delhi for the cause of separate Telangana. The creation of a state was realised only when the BJP as the main opposition in Parliament had extended its support

However, the BRS government though achieved nothing in the last nine years wants to celebrate the decadal celebrations of the formation of Telangana state. This is only a political game to gain support in the ensuing elections, the resolution noted. It said BRS has failed on all fronts miserably as the dissatisfaction among people was growing, it was forced to change party name from TRS to BRS to script a new drama.

Appealing to the people to vote BJP to power to end a corrupt, dictatorial and dynastic rule in Telangana, the resolution said, “BJP is the only alternative for the BRS to free the state from the corruption, dictatorial and dynastic rule of the state.”

The political resolution demanded that the state government should procure the wet paddy and pay compensation for crop losses. Besides, waive crop loan of Rs 1 lakh, ensure that farmers get new loans by the ensuing kharif agriculture season. It lashed at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting the farmers but giving slogans of Kisan Sarkar for national politics.

It reiterated the party’s earlier demand for an inquiry by a sitting high court judge, suspending the IT Minister and disbursal of Rs 1 lakh compensation to the unemployed who had written the Telangana State Public Service Commission examinations. The BJP will continue its fight on the issue.

It said that the state government was ill-treating the government employees. Women government employees were detained in the police stations till midnight. Even the BJP state chief was arrested multiple times in an undemocratic manner for fighting in support of the justified demands of the employees. BJP will continue to fight for the government employees, it said.