BJP state-wide yatra after Telangana Liberation Day: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that a State-wide yatra will commence after the Telangana Liberation Day. The yatris will meet people in every constituency in the State.

In response to a question, Reddy said the national party would decide on the issue of suspended Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. He made it clear that the party would contest alone in all the 119 Assembly segments. An election committee will be formed; the party decision will be announced after its meeting. The TS BJP chief said the party is a cadre-based, unlike the family-based BRS that decides candidates at dining table. ‘The BJP candidates will be announced only after talking to the cadre’.

Earlier, Reddy, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender addressed the morcha State executive and OBC morcha presidents at mandal level. Both Dr Laxman and Kishan welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 on the Rakhi festive eve. Dr. Laxman said it is a gift of the Centre under PM Modi to women. Reddy said it is good news for people on the eve of Rakhi festival. He said the LPG price cut will benefit about 33 crore poor across the country.

He said the Centre is working to ensure the poor don’t suffer despite volatility in petroleum prices in the international market. ‘It’s a welcome step that the Cabinet decided to provide 75 lakh more Ujwala-free LPG connections’. Reddy said the PMUY beneficiaries are given a subsidy of Rs 400/cylinder.

He said all States have reduced taxes on petrol following a call given by Modi, bringing the price and to give much-needed relief to people. However, the State government refused to cut taxes; people in the State remain burdened paying high prices unlike their counterparts in other States, he criticised.