BJP to hold 11,000 street corner meetings

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that the saffron party alone could give goose bumps to the ruling BRS party in Telangana.

Addressing a street corner meeting as part of the party's Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa Yatra in Parigi Assembly constituency, he alleged that CM KCR had not given salaries to the government employees and wondered as to how he would fulfill the promises made to the people. Alleging that the CM has taken loans to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore, he claimed that KCR would take another Rs 5 lakh crore loan if he was given power once again by the people of the State. He alleged that the CM was causing problems to village panchayats and public representatives of the state by not giving funds.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders were indulging in blackmailing sarpanches by stating that they would give funds to only those who joined their party. He claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving funds to all village panchayats of the State without showing any discrimination. He said that the CM did not have any shame even after the death of several farmers, who committed suicides, after losing their lands for various irrigation projects of the State. He alleged that the ruling party had struck a secret agreement with rival Congress party.

He mocked that the people of the country do not believe in the claims of the CM after the launch of his BRS party and added that they were ignoring it. He predicted that their party would win whenever elections are held In Telangana.

Claiming that BJP is receiving good response from the people, he said they are going to hold 11,000 street corner meetings. He said that the main objective of the street corner meetings was to instill confidence among the people besides discussing on their problems. He said that they had organised 1,900 street corner meetings so far in the State.