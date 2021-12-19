BJP to hold one-day dharna on Dec 27

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to hold one day dharna at Indira park on December 27, demanding the State government filling of the vacancies in various government departments.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he will take part in dharna and will not leave Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao until job notifications were released. He said that thousands of unemployed youth from across the State will participate in the protest. Taking a dig at the TRS chief, Sanjay Kumar said CM KCR patted himself in the State Assembly for bringing the Presidential Orders and claimed that it was not possible to issue new job notifications without the reallocation of employees. 'The Biswal Committee appointed by the State government had identified 1.92 lakh vacancies of the sanctioned posts in the government. Besides, there are another one lakh vacancies in the State corporations,' he informed. However, the CM was least bothered when 24 lakh unemployed youth have been waiting for job notifications for the past seven years, he criticised. But KCR ensured reemployment of his ward within six months after losing the MP election, he pointed out.

There no Group-I notification for the past seven years. Besides, not a single new job notification was issued after KCR came to power for the second time, he stated.

Sanjay questioned the Chief Minister as to what had happened to his promise of providing unemployment allowance?

Taking exception to CM KCR's reported remarks on Divya Kashi-Bhavya Kashi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, he said, "There was nothing wrong in what the PM said. Adding, "Telangana is witnessing the birth of Chatrapathi Sivaji's as CM KCR transforming into an Aurangzeb." Taking a leaf from the TRS chief, Kumar said, "If need be, we will hang a knife on the TRS chief's neck until he delivers all his promises."

Kumar said that he fails to understand why the Telangana ministers plan to go to Delhi when the Centre has already said that it will procure entire paddy from Telangana during the current agriculture season?

Responding to a question, he informed that along with TS BJP leaders he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the next two or three days, ahead of the second phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.