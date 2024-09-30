  • Menu
BJP to lead farmers’ protest today

Highlights

A press conference was held at the BJP state office in Nampally, where prominent party leaders, including Legislative Party Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, MP Eatala Rajender, and Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu, addressed the media.

Hyderabad: A press conference was held at the BJP state office in Nampally, where prominent party leaders, including Legislative Party Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, MP Eatala Rajender, and Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu, addressed the media.

During the event, MLA Dr Palvai announced a 24-hour protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to highlight farmers’ issues. The protest is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 30 and continue until 11:00 AM the following day.

The protest aims to pressurise the government into fulfilling promises made to farmers. Dr Harish Babu called on farmers to join the movement and bring attention to critical issues such as the non-implementation of loan waivers, the alarming rise in farmer suicides, the incomplete execution of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and the lack of compensation for crop losses. He said that these grievances need urgent government action and urged BJP leaders, party workers, and the farming community to ensure the protest’s success by participating in large numbers.

The BJP leaders stressed that the party is committed to standing with the farmers and will continue to fight for their rights.

